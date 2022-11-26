Donalds: We Need Biden Suspicious Activity Reports, Even Maxine Waters Has Called for Congress to Get Suspicious Activity Reports Easier

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called for Congress to receive the suspicious activity reports on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his brother, Jim, and pointed out that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has criticized the Treasury Department for restricting Congress’ access to these reports and filed legislation to make it easier for Congress to access the reports.

Donalds stated, “I want the American people to understand something, whether it was President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, or President Trump, Congress had the ability to access suspicious activity reports. When Joe Biden became President of the United States, he changed the rules. Even Maxine Waters filed a bill to change it back. This is critical information. Most people might get a suspicious activity report one time in their life, maybe one. Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, the President’s brother, have over 150. This makes no sense at all. So, of course, Congress should get this information, especially when Joe Biden changed the rules when he came into the White House.”

