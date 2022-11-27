GOP Rep. Comer: Oversight Committee Will Investigate ’40 or 50 Different Things’

Representative James Comer (R-KY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the House Oversight Committee has 40 to 50 things to investigate.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Assuming you are chairman of the Oversight Committee and you have one investigation, you get to focus on if there’s just one. I know there’s a bunch you want to do. What’s the one?”

Comer said, “We’re going to investigate between 40 and 50 different things. We have the capacity. We’ll have 25 members on the committee, and we’ll have a staff close to 70. So we have the ability to investigate a lot of things. Over the past two years, the Democrats haven’t investigated anything in this administration. They investigated the Washington Commanders football team. We’ve had several hearings on social issues that the oversight committee has nothing to do with, issues like abortion. We believe there will have been hundreds of billions, if not trillions dollars, wasted over the past three years, so that spans two administrations in the name of COVID. We want hearings on that. We want to determine what with the fraudulent PPP funds, some of this money being spend for state and local governments in the COVID stimulus monies. These are things that will be priority for us as a committee.”

