Meghan McCain: Liberals Sound Like ‘Babies’ over Musk’s Twitter Purchase — ‘They’re Throwing a Little Tantrum’

During an appearance on FNC’s “MediaBuzz,” Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain likened liberal backlash to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter to that of “babies.”

McCain called the response a “little tantrum” from the left because of the shift of power.

I’m addicted to Twitter, and I’ve been on since 2009. And I think if you work in media or interested in news, it’s a really powerful and useful space. There’s no doubt that a lot of people have been shadow banned on the right. And people have had their accounts taken away for innocuous things like, you know, saying, my personal favorite is learn to code which was a criticism of coal miners and people who had lost their, like, blue-collar and hard-working jobs. And then the answer was learned to code from the left.”

“A lot of accounts got banned for things like that. So, I think it’s interesting when the power switches to the other side. Elon Musk has made it very clear he’s an advocate for a free speech, and he is an advocate for conservatives to come back on Twitter. And I think they kind of sound like babies like they’re throwing a little tantrum because the power is shifted.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor