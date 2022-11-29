Michael Moore: 147 Republicans Committed ‘Seditious Act’ by Voting Against Certifying Biden Win

Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the eight senators and 139 congressmen who voted against certification of the 2020 presidential results after the Capitol riot committed a “seditious act.”

Discussing January 6 rioters being charged, Moore said, “The lesser charges of obstructing a proceeding, a government proceeding, Congress certifying the election of Joe Biden, obstructing that from happening well, they weren’t the only ones.”

He continued, “I’m talking about that very night after this thing was shut down, after they lost their attempted coup, their overthrow, whatever it was, they, a 147 Republicans went back into that chamber and voted to say, no, Joe Biden is not the president. And they would not certify. They voted against certifying what every state said that yes, this is real, this happened, he’s the president of the United States. And for 147 of them to try to obstruct, to try and stop the legal and fair and everything certified mostly by a lot of Republican secretary of states, that to me and I think to the people watching this, not only who the real Benedict Arnold was that was on the podium encouraging everybody, I’m marching with you down to the Capitol building, but also, the 147 Republicans, a number of which have been returned, I think there’s something like 109 are back in the next session of Congress, that was, to me, a seditious act.”

