Dem Rep. Peltola: Dems Should Push Drilling in Lame-Duck, ‘We Have an Opportunity to Provide a Lot More Petroleum’ with Drilling in Alaska

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) called for Democrats to focus on things that benefit Americans in the lame-duck session of Congress and one thing that could help Americans is taking advantage of the “opportunity to provide a lot more petroleum to America” by opening up drilling for oil in the Willow Project in Alaska and argued that tapping the oil there could help ease the diesel costs that are “a real driver” of inflation.

Peltola said, “I think we really should be focused on Americans. And one of the big things that I’m going to be pushing is for the Willow Project in Alaska. That is a project on the North Slope and because of directional drilling being available now up to seven miles, we have an opportunity to provide a lot more petroleum to America. And we certainly see the need for this with foreign wars going on and the exorbitant cost of petroleum right now. I think that the cost of diesel is a real driver in the inflation that we’re seeing. And getting more access to American petroleum, I think is a really critical thing.”

