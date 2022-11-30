Dem Sen. Warner: I’m Far More Worried about Musk, TikTok’s China Ties than Whether Trump’s on Twitter

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said he isn’t that concerned about what Elon Musk does with former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, but is worried about TikTok’s and Musk’s ties to China.

Warner stated, “What I am interested in, and it’s why I’ve called out and am very concerned about what’s happening with TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, the amount of propaganda and the amount of information it’s sucking from young Americans, I’ve been working with my friend Marco Rubio (R-FL) on that. What I’ve been pointing out for some time, [is] that if you look at Mr. Musk, and I have great respect for his entrepreneurship, we do a lot of business with SpaceX, the United States government, what I’m concerned with is that, Mr. Musk — and if you go back to his comments over the last couple of years — has been totally complimentary of the Communist Party, totally complimentary of the Chinese regulators, basically kind of stuck it to any kind of American regulator, he’s got that right. But what I’m concerned about, and I would hope you would be as well, if he is so dependent upon the Communist Party — and I’m not as concerned about what he does or doesn’t do with Donald Trump on Twitter — I’m concerned if, suddenly, the Communist Party says, we don’t want Twitter traffic that defames Xi Jinping or doesn’t say good things about the Communist Party.”

