Klain on Musk Twitter Changes: Encouraging Hate Speech ‘Not Good for Our Society’

During an interview released on Thursday’s edition of the “Pod Save America” podcast, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain reacted to changes that Elon Musk has made to Twitter, in particular reinstating several suspended accounts by stating that “anything that encourages hate speech is bad” and is “not good for our society, it’s not good for the discourse. I don’t think it’s good for Twitter.” But Musk will run the platform how he sees best.

Co-host Jon Favreau asked, “What do you think about the new owner’s changes to the platform, particularly reinstating Trump, Kanye West, and I guess all accounts that haven’t broken a law that were once suspended?”

Klain answered, “I will say, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Twitter itself and about how Elon Musk is running Twitter. I kind of have my hands full here. But look, I think anything that encourages hate speech is bad, and I don’t think it’s — it’s obviously not good for our society, it’s not good for the discourse. I don’t think it’s good for Twitter. But, he owns it, it’s his business, he’s going to run it I guess how he sees fit. We’ll see what happens.”

