McCarthy: Twitter Disclosures Show Biden Doesn’t Want Free Speech, I Wonder What Facebook, Google Are Hiding

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to disclosures on Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by saying he thinks the disclosures are just the tip of the iceberg, he wonders what internal machinations at Facebook and Google have been hidden, and the disclosures show “why the White House is going after Elon. They do not want him to tell the truth and they do not want to have free speech.”

McCarthy stated, “I expect this is just the beginning. Remember, when you go to a long show, you have episode after episode after episode. He’s just slowly bringing this out. This is going to be a long show. This is episode one, and I think at the end of the day, you’re going to have more viewers than ‘Yellowstone.’ Because, put it in perspective, you’ve got to think about the timing. This is in October. This is just weeks before an election. I never could get a tweet taken down, nor did I ever try. But — so, the campaign’s directly in with Twitter. But also, remember what’s happening, you’ve got the intel. community, 50 people signing a letter saying this is all rubbish, right? It’s all coming from the Kremlin. That’s John Brennan. That’s James Clapper. You’ve got Adam Schiff… telling Wolf Blitzer that this is coming — we’ve known it for so long — from the Kremlin. So, they’re using every power they have. The real question will be, what [do] Facebook and Google have that they’re not bringing forward? Now you know why the White House is going after Elon. They do not want him to tell the truth and they do not want to have free speech.”

