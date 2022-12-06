Dem Rep. Dingell: Biden Doesn’t Need to Visit Southern Border – ‘He’s Seen the Photos’

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Report” that President Joe Biden does not need to visit the U.S.-Mexico border to know the problems.

Dingell said, “I think the president is fully aware of the problems that we have at the border. As you know, he is stepping up and making, I think, very important personnel changes. I think that addressing the border has got to be a number one priority for all of us, and it gets too political up here, and hope that it’s one of the things that we can somehow, in a bipartisan way, actually address in the next Congress. I mean, it gets very political on both sides, and the president knows the problem has to be addressed. I think it’s why he knows the current director has resigned under pressure, and you are seeing the president change personnel, and he knows it’s got to be a priority for the next two years.”

Anchor Sandra Smith said, “Congresswoman, would you like to see him visit the border?”

Dingell said, “I don’t care if he visits the border or not. He doesn’t need to visit to know we have a problem. Sometimes we fixate on little issues. You think the president doesn’t know we have a problem at the border and what the issues are? I know he does.”

Smith said, “But not seeing it firsthand is a little issue?”

Dingell said, “I think he knows it’s got to be addressed. He’s gotten the reports. He’s seen the photos. So, I mean, at some point, he may or may not go, but he knows what has to be fixed, and you have seen him begin that process.”

