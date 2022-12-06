Graham: We Need to Eliminate Asylum Claims Inside U.S. and Require Asylum Applications Be Made Outside U.S.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that Republicans need to bring up a border security plan when they take control of the House of Representatives in January, and that one plank of the plan should be eliminating the ability to claim asylum inside the United States and require people to make asylum claims outside the U.S.

Graham said, “Number one, when we take the House, I met with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) today, come up with a border security plan that eliminates asylum claims in America. Why are so many coming here? If they get one foot in the country, they claim asylum, they never get deported. Stop making asylum claims in our country, you have to apply outside of our country. Finish the wall. … We can drive the narrative because we have the House and challenge Democrats in the Senate to vote against a border security plan. I just want to say this again, I don’t believe President Biden understands what’s going on at the border. I think he’s clueless, because if he did understand what was going on at the border and wouldn’t go down there to do something about it, he deserves to be impeached.”

