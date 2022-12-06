Klobuchar: Voters ‘Saw Through’ Political Lens and Inflation and Said, ‘Warnock Is Going to Have My Back’ and Help

During CNN’s coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) reacted to Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-GA) victory in the runoff by stating the Warnock win was because “the state saw through whatever political lens they had” or “everything everyone’s been through with COVID and inflation all over the world. And they said, you know what, I believe Raphael Warnock is going to have my back and he’s going to help our country and he’s the right guy in terms of our democracy.”

Klobuchar said, “A lot of this has to do with Donald Trump, I agree. But, at the same time, I love that we put up candidates that are the real deal. And the state saw through whatever political lens they had, or the — of course, everything everyone’s been through with COVID and inflation all over the world. And they said, you know what, I believe Raphael Warnock is going to have my back and he’s going to help our country and he’s the right guy in terms of our democracy. And that we saw all over the country. Everyone had counted us out, we know this, including maybe a few pundits on this network had counted us out. But we never gave up.”

