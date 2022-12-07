Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Biden Should Visit Border, Get ‘Valuable’ Input from Border Patrol

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) argued that President Joe Biden should visit the border at some point and that people with Customs and Border Protection likely have “valuable” input that Biden should hear.

Krishnamoorthi stated, “I think that he should include it on his agenda at some point and visit the border. I think our Customs and Border Patrol probably [have] input that would be valuable.”

Krishnamoorthi also noted that he has visited Border Patrol and argued that Republicans should go visit legal immigration centers that are jammed with people who want to come to the United States legally and can’t.

