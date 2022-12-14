Deputy A.G.: Fentanyl Is a National Security Crisis, We’re Worried It Will Flood over Border When Title 42 Goes

There’s growing concern there could be an influx of fentanyl through the southern border when Title 42 ends next week. When asked about it, Deputy AG Lisa Monaco tells @NorahODonnell : “I’m concerned about the increase in illegal migration...I’m concerned with drug smuggling.” pic.twitter.com/mkVtjb5vZZ

During portions of an interview with CBS News aired on Wednesday’s “CBS Evening News,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated that fentanyl deaths are a national security crisis in addition to being an issue of public safety and public health and stated that social media companies need to take more action to stop drug dealing on their platforms. Monaco also said she is concerned that there will be an uptick in the amount of fentanyl crossing the border when Title 42 is lifted.

Host Norah O’Donnell asked, “There were more deaths from fentanyl last year than from the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq combined. Why isn’t this a national security crisis?”

Monaco responded, “I think it is, Norah. I think it’s a national security issue. I think it’s a public safety issue. I think it’s a public health issue.”

O’Donnell also asked, “Why isn’t there a crackdown by the Justice Department on these social media companies?”

Monaco answered, “We’re talking to the social media companies. And frankly, we’re asking them to do more. They need to do more. They need to be policing their platforms.”

In another portion released online, O’Donnell asked, “There is a growing concern that there will now be a tsunami of fentanyl flowing through the southern border when Title 42 ends next week. Is that something you’re concerned about?”

Monaco responded, “Well, I’m concerned about the increase in illegal migration. I’m concerned with human smuggling. I’m concerned with drug smuggling. The DEA has taken an approach where they are — have established two counterthreat teams. This is the kind of approach you take to organizations that pose a national security threat.”

