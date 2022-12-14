GOP Sen. Cassidy: Biden’s Telling American Workers, ‘Drop Dead’ by Blocking U.S. Mining, Promoting It Overseas

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacted to reporting from Axios that the Biden administration is looking to promote mining projects in other countries by stating that by doing that while shelving mining projects in America, the Biden administration is “saying to the American worker, drop dead” “in order to satisfy their environmental left” that believes “if it doesn’t occur in the United States, therefore, it doesn’t occur anywhere in the world.”

Cassidy said, “The administration is choosing not to develop jobs and economic opportunity in the United States of America, but to take U.S. taxpayer dollars and go, not to the Congo or some undeveloped country, but to go to Australia, for example, a place which has the same environmental standards as do we. So, it’s not as if this is like some sort of, okay, we’re not going to look at it, therefore, it doesn’t occur. It’s a developed country that we’re going to spend U.S. taxpayer dollars to create jobs in those countries. And I’m all for those countries, but I want those jobs here. I want that job in Minnesota…that job in Louisiana, they are saying to the American worker, drop dead.”

He added, “It is a mindset of the left that if it doesn’t occur in the United States, therefore, it doesn’t occur anywhere in the world. And they know that, so they move those jobs, that economic opportunity for our people, they move it overseas in order to satisfy their environmental left. It is wrong. Now, if you’re going to create those minerals, if you’re going to create that opportunity, create it in the United States.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett