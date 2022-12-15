Cuellar: Previous Administrations Had the Same Laws and Didn’t Have The Problems at Border Biden Does

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) responded to attempts to blame Congress for the situation on the border by saying that while Congress should pass immigration reform, the same laws were in place under prior administrations, and we didn’t have surges like the one we have now.

Host Anderson Cooper said, “But unless Congress does something, obviously, there [are] immediate things regarding both these policies, but unless Congress does something legislatively, there’s no end in sight to this.”

Cuellar responded, “Well, keep in mind, 2014, Jeh Johnson had the same laws that we have on the books right now. And he was able to do things — and I agree, I mean, Congress should pass the DREAM Act, a workers’ plan, we should have all that, full immigration reform. I agree with you 100% — but keep in mind that the Obama administration used the same things that we have right now without even Title 42. And they were able to control it when we had the large surge. I mean, we’ve seen surges before, but they’ve been in cycles. This is a little different because this surge has been at a high level and it hasn’t stopped and it seems like it’s going to continue to grow.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett