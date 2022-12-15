GOP Rep. Perry: Congressional Omnibus Will ‘Pour the Gasoline of Inflation Right on that Same Fire’

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto Live,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) criticized the omnibus package Congress is currently considering with the threat of a government shutdown looming.

The Pennsylvania Republican warned the $1.9 trillion-plus bill would pour gasoline on the existing “fire” of inflation.

“[W]e’re about poised to spend, I don’t know, 1.9 trillion more dollars,” he said. “So, you just had folks on there talking about the Fed raising interest rates. The Fed’s trying to cool down this inflation. Meanwhile, Congress and the Senate, in particular, but some in the House as well maybe, are ready to pour the gasoline of inflation right on that same fire.”

“It is absolutely absurd,” Perry continued. “The American people just spoke, gave Republicans in the majority of the House. And so what happens on the way out the door in this lame-duck session? Never happened before. We’re going to spend billions in an omnibus and going to pressurize everybody right up until Christmas to be forced to vote for a deal that they would not otherwise vote for.”

“It is unacceptable,” he added. “It is appalling. It is outrageous. And voters should be lighting up the Senate’s phone right now, saying, absolutely not.”

