GOP Sen. Kennedy: Elon Musk Has ‘Got Oranges the Size of Beach Balls’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) praised new Twitter head Elon Musk for taking on his political foes and exposing the perceived bias rampant among those who run Big Tech platforms.

The Louisiana Republican senator admitted his admiration for Musk and praised his fortitude in the wake of his skirmish with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose documentary on climate change appears to have bombed.

“The movie about Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, Sean, makes me appreciate Elon Musk that much more,” he said. “And here’s what I mean by that. The people who have made the congresswoman’s movie, she had another one before that was on Netflix, a part of what I call the media entertainment industrial complex. They’re not only entertainers. I’m including many digital newspapers, many paper newspapers, many mainstream television networks, these are folks who only present to the American people one point of view, and that’s the point of view of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.”

“Many of the congresswoman supporters don’t like America,” Kennedy continued. “They think America was wicked when it was founded. It’s even more wicked today. They think the American people or at least millions of them, are racist and misogynistic and ignorant. Many of these supporters of the congresswoman assign people to a status. They don’t see us as individuals. The all-white people, for example, they think are racist. All Black people they think are victims. All women are powerless. They don’t see us as individuals. That’s why I appreciate what Elon Musk has done so much. He’s taken a very courageous stand for the First Amendment.”

“The man — they’re beating on him like he stole Christmas, but he’s tough. He’s tough as a pine nut, and the man’s got guts. He’s got — he’s got oranges the size of beach balls, and thanks — thanks to Elon Musk. Thanks to Elon Musk. We’re going to have to get some new conspiracy theories because the old ones turned out all to be true. They told us — they told us that they weren’t censoring on Twitter, and it was all a conspiracy theory. Well, Elon Musk has demonstrated otherwise, and I just said give a tip of the hat to him.”

