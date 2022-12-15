Pence: Trump an ‘Important Voice’ to the Republican Party – It Belongs to the Voters

Thursday, during a CBN News interview, former Vice President Mike Pence told Senior Political Analyst David Brody that former President Donald Trump is one “important” voice in the Republican Party.

Brody said, “I want to ask you about the state of the Republican Party. Where is that party today? Let me ask you a straight-up question. Is this Donald Trump’s party, or do you believe that is an outstanding question at this point? What is your view on that because Donald Trump sees it as his party.”

Pence said, “I think the Republican Party belongs to Republican voters.”

Brody asked, “Is he the leader? Is he the leader of this Party right now?”

Pence said, “I think the former president is a leader in the party.”

Brody said, “A leader, OK.”

Pence added, “An important voice in the party. But I have great confidence that Republican primary voters are going to do like they’ve done so many times before. As we go into the next two years, they’re going to choose the right standard bearer for this moment in our history.”

