Schumer: Trump Won’t Be Reelected – ‘The American People Have Gotten Wise to Him’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the American people will not reelect former President Donald Trump because they have “gotten wise to him.”

Reporter Jamie Gangel said, “There is a CNN poll that just came out that shows there is little appetite on both sides for a Biden/Trump rematch in 2024.”

She asked, “Do you think president Biden Should set aside?”

Pelosi said, “I hope that he does seek reelection. He’s a person with great vision for our country. He’s been involved for a long time, so he has great knowledge of the issues and the challenges we face. He is the most empathetic president. He connects with people. The vision, the knowledge, the strategic thinking is all here. The empathy is from the heart. And I think he’s a great president.”

Schumer said, “Yeah. He’s done an excellent, excellent job. And if he runs, I’m going to support him all the way.”

When asked what it will mean if Trump is reelected president, Schumer said, “I don’t think that will happen. The American people have gotten wise to him. Took a little while, but they did.”

Pelosi said, “I don’t think we should talk about him while we’re eating.”

