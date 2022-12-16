Lofgren: Monday 1/6 Probe Will Release Large Volume of Raw Evidence Containing ‘Pretty Bad Things’

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021 would release a large amount of raw evidence containing “pretty bad things” on Monday.

Lofgren said, “Judge Carter in California already said in his written opinion on the Eastman evidence issue it’s more likely than not that President Trump, as well as Eastman, committed a crime. We’ve worked very successfully as a team on the committee, Republicans, and Democrats together, and I’m looking forward to wrapping this up. We’re working throughout the weekend, actually, on some of the tag ends of what we are finishing up.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “The chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson, says he expects the committee will release the executive summary and eight chapters of your final report during Monday’s meeting. Can you give us an idea of what that might include?”

Lofgren said, “Well, we’ve gone in greater detail over what happened. Really we laid out the basic facts in our hearings. There are additional facts, and importantly we will be releasing additional evidence through our footnotes through what we are talking about in the report. There’s a large volume of just raw evidence, committee records that were not possible to release during the hearings. I think the public, as well as the press, will find that of tremendous interest because there are, you know, there’s some pretty bad things we discovered.”

