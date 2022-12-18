Schiff: January 6 Committee Could Make Ethics Referrals for Lawmakers Who Ignored Subpoenas

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021 could make ethics referrals for lawmakers who ignored congressional subpoenas.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “There’s talk of your committee referring to the house ethics committee some members of the House of Representatives who may have participated in the insurrection in some way and refused to comply with the investigation. Pennsylvania congressman Scott Perry comes to mind. He referred Jeffrey Clark, who is this obscure lawyer, part of this conspiracy to get him, Jeffrey Clark to become head of the Justice Department so he would weaponize the Justice Department. Is that, also, on the docket tomorrow, voting to refer for House ethics investigation your fellow members of Congress, some of them?”

Schiff said, “We’ll be considering what’s the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in. We have weighed what is the remedy for members of Congress. Is it a criminal referral to another branch of government? Or is it better that the Congress police on its own?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN