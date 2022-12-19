El Paso City Manager: Without ‘a Lot of Policy Changes’ Numbers at Border ‘Not Going to Go Away’ and Will ‘Get Larger’

During an interview with NPR on Sunday aired on Monday’s “Morning Edition,” El Paso, TX City Manager Tommy Gonzalez stated that “Unless a lot of policy changes happen” on the border, then the numbers of people crossing the border “are not going to go away. It’s only going to get larger.”

Gonzalez stated, “We’re not going to give up on what we’re doing. However, we have been saying how important it is to have these resources lined up because the numbers are increasing daily. And as far as telling them what we need, we’ve been communicating what we need, and we’ve been doing it through the proper channels. We don’t want to get involved in the chatter, if you will, or the noise. The thing is, we have work to do, and it’s not going to change. Unless a lot of policy changes happen, these numbers are not going to go away. It’s only going to get larger.”

