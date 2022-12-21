Manchin: ‘The Seriousness’ on Controlling Spending Will Come in Debt Ceiling Debate

On Wednesday’s broadcast of West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that he will support the omnibus spending package, but there are real issues with the federal government taking on too much debt, and when the issue of raising the debt ceiling comes up, “that’s when the seriousness will happen,” because in order to raise the debt ceiling, “I want to make sure that there’s a trajectory that we’re going to be able to stay within the guidelines or the limits” of our budget means.

Manchin said, “We’re looking at a whole different array of things and when it comes down to raising the debt ceiling, that’s when the seriousness will happen, because then, you have to make sure, fine, if I’m going to vote to raise the debt ceiling to pay our — to pay the debts, then I want to make sure that there’s a trajectory that we’re going to be able to stay within the guidelines or the limits of what we have like every other household or every business, you’ve got to live within your budget means. And we haven’t done that for many, many, many years. And we just keep adding onto it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett