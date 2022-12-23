GOP Rep. Fleischmann: McCarthy ‘Ultimately Will Get There’

Friday on FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) criticized Democrats and the Republicans who went along with the massive $1.7 billion omnibus spending package.

The Tennessee GOP lawmaker said the bill stressed the importance of Republicans rallying behind House GOP caucus leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who he said would “ultimately” be elected House Speaker.

“Congressman, this battle for who’s going to lead your party in the House, Kevin McCarthy still doesn’t have those 218 votes,” host Neil Cavuto said. “Are you looking around for someone else?”

“I think Kevin ultimately will get there,” Fleischmann said. “I have been a McCarthy supporter. I think we’re going through a very good process internally. The discussions that we have had for over a month now internally, as a family, as a Republican caucus is good. I’d much rather have those conversations now than after January 3, when the American people are going to expect us to lead with a very thin majority, a five-vote majority, to be fiscally responsible, and to stop some of the nonsense that we have seen today.”

“This is an outrage,” he added. “The bill that is going to pass today will never pass in a Republican House next year.”

