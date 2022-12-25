CNN’s Jeff Zeleny: Stacey Abrams One of the Biggest Political Losers of the Year

Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny said Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is one of the biggest political losers of the year.

Zeleny said, “I think when you look at the beginning of the year to the end of the year, the biggest political loser, certainly one of them is Stacey Abrams. You’ll remember she was in Georgia coming off of her failed bid the first time around. She was being talked about as a running mate for Joe Biden, and it’s not just the fact that she lost. This was always going to be a difficult race for her, but The Atlanta Journal Constitutional has done some incredible reporting over the last couple of weeks. She owes her vendors a million dollars. Some of her employees and aides I’ve been speaking to say that the spending just went crazy.”

He continued, “They just kind of got ahead of themselves with the celebrity, and didn’t stick to what brought her. You always remember, winning campaigns, whether they were run by Democrats or Republicans, they are tight with the money.”

Zeleny added, “They seemed to spend a ton of money. It didn’t help her necessarily. As she moves to her own future, of course she’ll have a second act, but she, at least electorally, is a political loser.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN