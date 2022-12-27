Fmr. Obama ICE Director: Biden Doesn’t Have ‘a Plan to Stop People from Coming up to the Border’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” John Sandweg, who served as acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under President Barack Obama, stated that the Biden administration has faced “a lot of pressure” “from progressive groups on the left to end Title 42.” And that while the administration has a short-term plan to deal with the policy’s end from a logistical standpoint, “I don’t think there’s a plan to stop people from coming up to the border.”

Sandweg stated, “I think they have a short-term plan. I mean, certainly, they’ve been on notice, there’s been a lot of pressure on them from progressive groups on the left to end Title 42. So, I think they have a short-term plan to deal with the logistics. We’ll see whether it’s adequate in the coming days. … The real question is, what is the long-term plan? And the real — the question of the matter is, frankly, that the majority of these people are probably in this country for the rest of their lives. We have 2 million backed-up cases and only 600 judges. And I don’t know that there’s a credible plan to deal with the flood of new cases that’s coming through, and unless and until we deal with that, I don’t think there’s a plan to stop people from coming up to the border.”

