Comer: ‘What Santos Has Done Is a Disgrace,’ ‘He’s Got a Long Way to Go’ to Lie as Much as Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that he is “pretty confident” the House Ethics Committee will investigate Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) and that Santos’ fabrications about his biography are “a disgrace, he’s lied to the voters.” But Santos has a ways to go “to catch all of the lies that Joe Biden’s told” during his tenure in politics.

Host Raymond Arroyo asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:50] “It’s no secret that New York Congressman-Elect George Santos lied about a multitude of things on his résumé…yes or no, are you going to do an investigation of George Santos?”

Comer responded, “Well, the Oversight Committee doesn’t investigate individual members, but I’m pretty confident the Ethics Committee will launch an investigation into Santos. … I’m pretty confident he’s going to be investigated by the proper authorities.”

He added, “[L]ook, what Santos has done is a disgrace, he’s lied to the voters. I told someone today, Santos is off to a fast start, but he’s got a long way to go to catch all of the lies that Joe Biden’s told over and throughout his political career.”

