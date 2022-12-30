Southwest CEO: ‘We’re Aligned’ with Buttigieg on Taking Care of Customers

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said that he “had a great conversation” with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and “we’re aligned” on covering and taking care of Southwest customers impacted by the flight issues the airline has had.

Co-host Whit Johnson asked, “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that your airline could be fined thousands of dollars per violation if you don’t deliver refunds to passengers whose flights were canceled. Can you guarantee those passengers will get refunds in a timely manner?”

Jordan answered, “I’ve had a great conversation with the Secretary. We’re aligned. There’s no greater focus, beyond safety, than taking care of our customers. We’re offering refunds, covering expenses. We’ll be going back out with even more after that. That’s the goal of the Secretary, obviously, is to cover our customers and take care of them. So, we’re aligned there. And, beyond safety, there is no greater focus at this point than taking care of our customers, reuniting them with their bags, getting refunds processed. In fact, we’ve got a special website that’s put up just to take refund information, baggage information, expenses, to process that even faster.”

