CNN’s Tapper: January 6 Testimony Exposing Trump Behavior as That of ‘Deranged’ Tyrant

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Monday on his show “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump’s behavior was “deranged” while reacting to January 6 House Select Committee testimony from General Mark Milley that the Trump administration considered court-martialing retired general and admirals for writing critical articles.

Tapper said, “The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, testified about unflattering opinion articles written about Trump by former Flag officers, general and admirals. In referring to one of those former officials, Milley said Trump and his aids asked Milly to quote, ‘Bring him back on Active Duty, court-martial him, you know, make him walk the plank sort of thing, right? I advised them not to do that.’ That’s just deranged. I mean, that is the behavior of a tyrant. Does it surprise you?”

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “No, and I worked with Chairman Milley at the Department of Defense. I was grateful he was constantly this road block against these terrible instincts by the president. It just goes to show Donald Trump does not understand the U.S. military that he oversaw.”

She added, “This idea that someone in the military shouldn’t be able to criticize him is absurd. That something you expect would see in the Kremlin not in the United States. It is just another dot to remember in the long list of things that make him so unqualified to ever hold office again.”

