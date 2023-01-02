Van Drew: We Keep Wasting Money on Things like Southwest, W.H.O.

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) stated that the billions of dollars in taxpayer money Southwest Airlines received is just one of many examples of the federal government wasting tax money, and another example is the United States giving money to the World Health Organization after the organization’s untrue statements on the coronavirus.

Van Drew said, “I think people are tired of this. Working people are breaking their backs to pay taxes. We then take that tax money, give over $7.2 billion to Southwest. They still fire people who work there so people lose their jobs. They’re not ready for the holidays. Pete Buttigieg, who’s our [Secretary] of Transportation is awful and he was away a good part of the time last year, from remote locations saying everything was going to be fine. He didn’t tell the truth. He didn’t stay on top of it. And our president’s eating ice cream cones in the Caribbean. … The bottom line is, we’re taking hardworking people’s money and we’re wasting it, and not only here with Southwest, but to expand that all over the world, whether it’s the World Health Organization, who doesn’t tell us the truth…people are tired of having their tax money wasted. And I don’t blame them. It’s got to stop.”

