Watch: Hannity, Boebert Spar over House Speaker Saga – ‘I’m Not Frustrated, You Didn’t Answer Any Question’

On Wednesday’s episode of FNC’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) had a contentious exchange regarding her opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) speaker bid.

Hannity insisted Boebert and her allies in the Republican caucus were applying a double standard regarding McCarthy’s effort to secure 218 votes.

“Let me turn the tables, congresswoman,” he said. “Kevin McCarthy has 202–3 votes. Your side has 20. So, if I’m going to use your words, and your methodology, and your math, isn’t it time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in, considering he has over 200 and you have 20?”

“Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you,” Boebert replied.

“I’m not frustrated,” Hannity said. “You didn’t answer any question. I’m not frustrated.”

“And we are hearing from many people who are still voting with Kevin McCarthy who are very supportive of what we’re doing,” Boebert continued. “And they’re cheering us on. So, there are more for us than there are against us. And they are waiting for Kevin to cave. You know, the American people are certainly frustrated.”

“You’re not answering my question,” Hannity said. “Congresswoman, I’m frustrated by you not answering a direct question. You said to President Trump, you said earlier today that President Trump needs to tell Kevin McCarthy – you don’t have the votes.”

