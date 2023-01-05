Gaetz: If Democrats Join Up with GOP to Elect a Moderate Republican House Speaker, I Will Resign

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of the 20 Republican holdouts not supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for Speaker of the House, said a coalition of Republicans and Democrats electing a moderate Republican was not a concern.

The Florida Republican defended his opposition effort and told host Laura Ingraham that if his actions resulted in Democrats joining with Republicans to elect a so-called moderate Republican, he would resign.

“Are you going to be OK, congressman – would you be OK if there’s a deal struck with moderate Democrats that give Democrats co-control of the committees?” Ingraham asked. “You’re fine with that?”

“Absolutely not,” Gaetz replied. “That will not happen. There’s two potential scenarios here. I’m on the floor. These 212 Democrats are going to vote for Hakeem Jeffries every single time. He’s a historic candidate. They’re not going to cleave off. If Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign.”

