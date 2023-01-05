VA A.G. Miyares: ‘Only State-Sanctioned Form of Bigotry in America Today Is Anti-Asian Bigotry’ in Name of Equity

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) discussed his office’s investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School and stated that “it seems like the only state-sanctioned form of bigotry in America today is anti-Asian bigotry” in education in the name of equity.

Miyares said, “[E]ducation is the pathway to the American dream. And so, we’re conducting actually an investigation in two areas, [was] the national merit recognition denied to any of these students based on their race or ethnic background? And then the admission policy at Thomas Jefferson High School was changed quite recently and we saw a huge drop in enrollment in Asian American students.”

He added, “I think what you’re seeing nationally, you’re seeing this all over the country, it seems like the only state-sanctioned form of bigotry in America today is anti-Asian bigotry. And I feel like a lot of Asian Americans are similar to where Jewish Americans were 100 years ago in the 1920s and ’30s, when you had elite institution[s], elite places of higher learning and schools that were capping and denying admission to Jewish American students simply because of their ethnic background. It was wrong 100 years ago, Laura, it’s wrong now.”

