Clyburn on GOP Investigations: DOJ and Its Work Are ‘Part of the Administration’ So Congress Shouldn’t Interfere

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to plans by House Republicans to investigate various government agencies, including the Department of Justice by stating the Department of Justice and its investigations are “part of the administration, and we ought not be interfering with the Justice Department doing its work.”

Clyburn stated, “I don’t know what it takes for people not to understand that this is a democracy. This is a body of the Congress that we are trying to maintain credibility with, and we’re not going to do that by opening up all kinds of suspicions about the institutions in our society. I know a little bit about the institutions not being trusted. We need to build trust in these institutions, and you cannot do that by opening up investigations into the investigations that are, in fact, taking place. That’s exactly what they’re talking about doing. They want to investigate the investigations that are underway by the Justice Department that ought to be independent of all that we do here. That is part of the administration, and we ought not be interfering with the Justice Department doing its work.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett