Katyal: Trial and Conviction of Trump ‘Real Possibility in Georgia’

MSNBC contributor Neal Katyal said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump would likely be tried and convicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Katyal said, “Jack Smith has a mandate that’s a lot larger than the Georgia investigation, but the Georgia investigation as part of it, and that’s not unusual complex big cases to have both federal and state investigations. For example, I’m doing that on the George Floyd prosecution right now, working with state prosecutors. There’s also been a separate federal investigation into that. Jack Smith’s investigation is a lot more sprawling because it’s not just Georgia. It’s many other states in the fake electors’ scheme.”

He added, “I agree that it does look like, from reading the tea leaves, that this case is heading to indictment, but the billion dollar question is whether it’s an indictment of Giuliani, and the other kind of henchmen may have been involved in the fake electors’ plot, or whether it will reach into Donald Trump himself. But it does seem like the conviction, the trial, and conviction of the former president is looking like a real possibility in Georgia. Donald Trump might not have been able to find his 11,780 votes in Georgia, but I don’t think District Attorney Fani Willis will have much trouble finding 12 Georgia jurors to convict him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN