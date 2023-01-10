Gaetz: House Is in a ‘Stronger Position’ After Speaker Race Concessions

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called the House of Representatives in a “stronger place” after he and a group of 20-something other House Republicans forced 15 votes in last week’s Speaker of the House contest.

According to Gaetz, the move forced House Republican leadership to have votes on GOP priorities, which may not have happened if those Republicans “caved” earlier in the week.

“Congressman Gaetz, how confident are you that the concessions that you guys ended up winning are enforceable and you can hold on to them for these next two years?” Ingraham said.

“Well, just moments ago, we passed the rules for the 118th Congress,” he said. “And those included the enforcement mechanism of the one-member motion to vacate. Now, I don’t anticipate that we’ll ever have to use that. But it gives us the opportunity to ensure that our goals regarding policy, procedure and personnel are met.”

“We’re going to have votes on term limits, balanced budgets, internal enforcement of our immigration laws,” Gaetz continued. “None of those things would have happened if we had caved on Monday. But by getting these concessions and coming to a stronger place, the House is in a stronger position.”

