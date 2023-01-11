MSNBC’s Hayes: It’s Not ‘Right-Wing Propaganda’ to Say We’re Struggling to Handle Numbers of Migrants, We Have ‘Real Capacity Issue’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes stated that “there is a real capacity issue” with the number of people applying for asylum and it is “not an invention of Fox News or right-wing propaganda” to say that in many instances, the system cannot handle the vast numbers of people.

Hayes said, “It seems clear there is a real capacity issue, right? This is not an invention of Fox News or right-wing propaganda that the number of people presenting for asylum exceeds, in many cases, both what the current immigration system can handle and then what social service agencies on the border can handle and even as they’ve departed to places across the country from Denver to New York City, wherever, have been struggling to handle. I just feel like I don’t hear anyone articulating what the actual solution here is. Asylum’s a right for a reason, and, to your point, if you’re showing up in Yuma, fleeing Russia, I don’t know, man, you’ve probably got a pretty good asylum case if you went halfway across the world.”

He added that other countries have taken amounts of asylum seekers far beyond what America does.

