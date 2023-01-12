Deutsch: Will Take a ‘Generation’ Before We Recover from Trump’s ‘Assault on Truth’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Thursday on “Deadline” that it will take a generation to pass before America recovers from former President Donald Trump’s “assault on truth.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Donny, I felt many news cycles during the Trump years I wanted to understand the pathology of narcissism. With Gaetz and Boebert, I want to understand disassociation and projection. But with Santos, it’s next level, though. He has lied about everything. What is that?”

Deutsch said, “You always wonder what is going on in people’s minds. Look, he got credibly. He got incentive. He got inspiration. He got motivation from fearless leader.”

Wallace said, “Trump?”

Deutsch said, “Yes. He built his platform on so many lies and made 467,000 lies. So basically, if you’re an aspiring young, wide-eyed politician, hey, that’s a currency. I can use that. And he did use it. The difference is with Trump. It didn’t stick. It is sticking to Santos.”

He added, “We will be, I think, a complete generation before we recover from the assault on truth. We’ll never quite get back there, mostly because of social media and things like that. But this is now a currency that the Republicans have just said we don’t have to answer to anything.”

