GOP Rep. Gallagher: China Committee Will Go After Financial Community over Fact ‘ESG Benefits the CCP’

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) stated that the select committee on the Chinese Communist Party that he will lead will have “a very, let’s say, at times difficult, but hopefully productive conversation with the financial community” on the fact that “ESG benefits the CCP.”

Gallagher said, “I think the big takeaway from the floor proceedings yesterday was the fact that we got an overwhelming bipartisan vote of support for the committee. It was 365-65. So it means most of the Democrats actually voted for it. I think listening to the floor debate, you saw a lot of Democrats that — even those who are somewhat concerned that this would somehow go off the rails, ultimately came down in favor. They expressed recognition of the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party, particularly sort of the economic component of the threat is what Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) tend to get motivated by. So, I think that’s a great starting point for the committee.”

He continued, “Speaker McCarthy, you saw in his comments, very much was sincere in wanting this to be a bipartisan effort. And said a few things that I think are noteworthy. One, that the era of wishful thinking on China is over, and that certain things are obvious, such as the fact that ESG benefits the CCP. So, that’s an indication that we are going to have a very, let’s say, at times difficult, but hopefully productive conversation with the financial community about how we prevent ourselves from subsidizing Communist genocide and China’s military modernization. So, all things considered, it was a fantastic start to the committee’s existence.”

