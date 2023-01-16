Scarborough: Biden ‘Bumbling and Stumbling’ on Classified Docs Is ‘Amateur Hour’

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough said Monday on his show “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden and his administration were “bumbling and stumbling” through his mishandling of classified documents found at his home and office.

Scarborough said, “What’s going on here? The stumbling and bumbling around over the past month or so has been pretty extraordinary since November when they first started discovering these documents. They’ll have a press conference and say, ‘Well, we think that’s it. We don’t think there are any more.’ They don’t know. They haven’t known. What’s happened here? I guess, again, transparency, I think, works best for the Biden administration and works best for Biden himself because they find the documents, they report it immediately, a far different situation than Donald Trump’s. Anybody who says it’s not is a political hack. It’s very clear to see, politically and legally, that there is a huge difference in the two cases. And yet the Biden’s own worst enemy has been the way Biden’s staff and the way the Biden team has run this. What’s going on?

Jonathan Lemire said, “Yeah, it’s an important place to start just to underscore the differences between the Biden and Trump cases. There’s real frustration among Democrats.”

He added, “It’s the drip, drip, drip that’s the problem right now. It’s a story they can’t totally seem to get their arms around.”

Scarborough said, “By stumbling and bumbling around, by not getting their timeline right, by still saying, — we just showed a graphic that says, ‘an unknown number of documents found in Biden’s garage.’ No more unknown. No more unknown. At this stage, we’re two months in. They need to clean this up. They need to get, you know, amateur hour is over. They need complete transparency, and they just mishandled it from day one.”

