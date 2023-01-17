GOP Rep. Fallon: Biden Got the Wrong People out of Afghanistan

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) stated that the Biden administration failed to evacuate people who actually helped the United States in Afghanistan while they took a bunch of people that didn’t have anything to do with helping the U.S.

Host Elizabeth MacDonald said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “So, there’s also this Pentagon Inspector General report, Congressman, that nearly 50,000 Afghans whom the Biden White House housed on five U.S. military bases, since 2021, they cost taxpayers nearly $190 million in damages. It’s — we’re talking Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia, and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, so — and also at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, talking damaged walls, damaged ceilings, floors, doors, plumbing, electrical systems, they just sort of damaged throughout the facilities’ barracks and more.”

Fallon responded, “Well, you know on the Afghanistan issue, Liz, there were some folks that were with us that worked with us, themselves and their families were in danger. But then there were a whole bunch of people we didn’t even know who they were that happened to just get on the airplanes. And the Biden administration said they were going to do robust screening, they did not do that, because very, very few people were sent back to Afghanistan, while we know the majority of the folks that came over here didn’t even have anything to do with helping us in our mission in that home country.”

