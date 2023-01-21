Maher: Medical Schools Are ‘the Problem’ for Lying About Science to Downplay Risk of Transitioning Children

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that medical schools are the problem for incorrectly maintaining that giving puberty blockers to children is reversible and that this is especially galling coming from people who claim to represent science.

During a discussion on children transitioning and transitional treatments for children, writer Andrew Sullivan said the Biden administration “will not say a word against it, even though plenty of other countries in Europe are establishing — clearly, the media — The New York Times, even, The Washington Post, have begun to consider maybe there [are] problems with these puberty blockers and these early interventions and maybe we shouldn’t intervene so early. And the Biden administration is, no enemies whatsoever to the left ever. We will never say anything but this is essential, obvious, and we should trans[ition] students as soon as possible. And it’s just — I don’t even think Biden is that behind this, but he’s certainly controlled by people who are.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) then stated, “Well, medical schools are behind this, actually. We’ve read stories about –.”

Maher cut in to state, “Yes. And that’s the problem is that –.”

Mace added, “They’re training these medical students to say that puberty blockers are reversible, they are not.”

Maher responded, “Right. And this is coming from the we’re the science people.”

