GOP Rep. Comer: ‘Evidence Everywhere’ that Biden Family Involved in Influence-Peddling Schemes

Representative James Comer (R-KY) said Sunday on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that there was “evidence everywhere” that points to the family of President Joe Biden being “involved in influence-peddling schemes for decades.”

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “150 suspicious activity reports as money was transferred to several different accounts that were run by Hunter Biden, as we know from the evidence on the laptop. If they stonewall you, will you hold them in contempt?”

Comer said, “We’ll do everything we can to get the answers, and you mentioned those bank records. The amazing thing that we’ve been able to determine thus far is how many different transactions into different accounts and how many different LLCs that Hunter Biden had that he was doing, quote, consulting work for other people who were getting million dollar payments directly from the CCP into their account.”

He added, “I mean, this isn’t the most complex investigation on the planet. You know, investigating Hunter and the Biden family’s about like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm. There is evidence everywhere that would point out that this family has been involved in influence-peddling schemes for decades. And this is very concerning.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’ investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

