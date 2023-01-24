GOP Rep. Bacon Calls for Special Counsel on Pence Classified Documents

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Tuesday on NBC News’ “Meet The Press NOW” that Attorney General Merrick Garland should appoint a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home.

Bacon said, “We have an epidemic of senior leaders taking classified documents home. And we have to say categorically, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, it’s all wrong. I do appreciate the fact Mike Pence leaned into it and was transparent right away, but we have a problem when we have a president, a vice president who is now president, and a vice president having classified in their homes.”

He continued, “It shows carelessness, negligence, and I think Americans should be mad. That’s why it has to be researched and investigated.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “You say researched and investigated, given that do you think Merrick Garland should appoint a third special counsel to look into how classified material ended up at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence?”

Bacon said, “I think Americans want fairness here. You treat one like you treat the other. That is why Joe Biden now has a special counsel, and I think we will have another here for Vice President Pence.”

Welker asked, “So that is a yes, you support a third special counsel?”

Bacon said, “Yes.”

