Cardin: We’re Going to Run into Capacity Issues with Supplying Ukraine, But ‘We Have to Supply a Lot More’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that while “we have to supply a lot more” to Ukraine, the time will come where “we have to coordinate the type of equipment we supply with our capacity and with their needs.”

Cardin said, “[F]irst of all, there’s an inventory issue as to where the equipment is located and there’s also a battleground issue, how effective [this] equipment will be to the Ukrainians and their use, do they have the capacity, is it the real danger? Patriot missile defense is important because we now know Russia is sending more and more missiles into Ukraine, particularly into its urban centers, so the Patriot missiles will be important. But the problem is, you’re not going to be able to blanket the whole country. So, we’ve got to be not only strategic — not only supply the weapons, but be strategic to make sure they have what can really help them defend their country. I think to date we’ve done a really excellent job. I think there’s been great coordination. I understand that the Ukrainians are going to be asking for a lot more and I understand that, and we have to supply a lot more. But there will be a time in which we have to coordinate the type of equipment we supply with our capacity and with their needs.”

