Scarborough: Pence, Biden Cooperation Shines a Light on Trump’s ‘Illegalities’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday “Morning Joe” that the discovery of classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence made it “clear” that former President Donald Trump’s actions were illegal.

Scarborough said, “You know, Pence actually only shines as brighter light on Trump. Biden actually only shines a brighter light on Trump illegalities.”

He continued, “What Mike Pence did and what Joe Biden did is what law-abiding citizens would do. They find classified documents. They immediately contact the authorities. They immediately secure them. And they immediately get them to the DOJ. Donald Trump, on the other hand, takes them, hides them, lies, and says they can’t have them. They’re in long-term negotiations. His lawyers lied to the DOJ, saying they’d given everything back, and then when the DOJ calls, the FBI calls, he sends staff, we got it on camera, and they start moving documents out of the space where they were hidden.”

He added, “It actually, all of this, while embarrassing for Pence and Biden, actually makes it even more clear on how Donald Trump willfully and illegally held on to documents. ”

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude said, “I think it’s very clear, Joe, that there’s no question in the case of President Biden and in the quest in the case of former Vice President Pence, that there is an issue of obstruction. There’s no effort in any way to keep, you know, the National Archives or the FBI from accessing these documents. In fact, they initiated it in some ways.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN