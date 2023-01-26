Abbott: Biden Administration Border Policy ‘Flat-Out Contrary to Federal Law’

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Thursday on FNC’s “Your World” that President Joe Biden’s immigration policy is “flat-out contrary to federal law.”

Abbott said, “Biden’s new border policy is actually going to be attracting even more people to enter into the United States illegally. And so, Biden is doing nothing but sowing chaos, which is exactly why Republicans in the United States House of Representatives need to put the pedal to the metal to make sure that they stop any type of program like this by the Biden Administration.”

He added, “As that program goes into place, it’s my analysis and the analysis of others that that is actually going to increase the number of people coming across the border. The reason is because the Biden Administration is basically granting parolee status to these people who are coming across the border illegally. And all that will do is to spur even more people to rush the border, thinking that they, too, will get parolee status. But to be clear, what the Biden Administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law. Federal law does not allow this mass parolee process that requires any president, executive branch to issue parole on only a case-by-case basis. And so, we, the state of Texas, we filed a lawsuit to put a stop to this program by the Biden Administration because it is clearly, unequivocally against the law.”

