Cotton: ‘A Lot of Documents’ ‘Are Badly Overclassified’ and FBI Shouldn’t Be ‘Enforcement Arm’ of Lefty ‘Librarians at the National Archives’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said there are “a lot of documents that are badly overclassified,” and the FBI shouldn’t have acted as “the enforcement arm of a bunch of left-wing librarians at the National Archives” with former President Donald Trump.

Cotton stated, [relevant remarks begin around 8:30] “I can tell you as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I see a lot of documents that are badly overclassified, sometimes I point them out to intelligence officials and say, this document’s classified but I’m having trouble finding a single clandestine secret in this document, could you point it out to me? Now that said, it doesn’t mean that all documents are overclassified. Our government has some extraordinarily sensitive secrets and information and they should be handled with care. What we [shouldn’t have] had is the FBI becoming the enforcement arm of a bunch of left-wing librarians at the National Archives as opposed to dealing with President Trump exactly the way they dealt with President Biden, the way they’ve dealt with past presidents, which is working in a cooperative fashion to make sure there’s been no endangerment to our national security whenever you have mishandling of classified documents.”

