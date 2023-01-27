Kennedy: If Biden’s Record Were My Record, I Would Hide My Head in a Bag

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Story,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) blasted President Joe Biden’s record, citing several metrics calling into question the economic health of the United States.

The Louisiana Republican suggested he would be ashamed if he had a record comparable to Biden’s record.

“I think that President Biden is the only person in the Milky Way who thinks our country is headed in the right direction,” Kennedy said. “Look at the facts. Last year, our economy grew at 1% — 1%. China’s economy was shut down. It grew at 3%, 13.5% inflation cumulatively. That’s what President Biden has given us in two years. Average rent up 12%, average 30-year mortgage is gone from 3% to 6.5%. Average wage is down 4% because President Biden wouldn’t stand up to the teachers’ unions, our kids have experienced the largest learning loss in modern history. I don’t mean any disrespect. But if that was my record, I would had my head in the bag. And it doesn’t give me joy to say that, Martha, but those are the cold, hard facts.”

“Now, the American people can’t cite you all the statistics that I just articulated, but I can tell you what they do know,” he continued. “They understand that our national debt is rising faster than our national output. They understand the American people do that the borders are wide open. They understand that crime is way up. They understand that respect for our institutions is way down. The American people understand that it’s harder than ever to get ahead in our country right now. And it’s easier than ever to do nothing. And that’s why a well over 70% of the people think we’re headed in the wrong direction.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor