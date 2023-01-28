Maher: Dem Officials Are Reacting to Migrant Surge in Their Areas by Saying ‘We’re All Full’ Which Was what ‘They’re Not Supposed to Say’

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) have reacted to the surges of migrants in their cities and states by “saying the thing that they’re not supposed to say,” which is that despite being sanctuary jurisdictions, “we’re all full up right now.”

Maher stated, “All those three have said basically — it’s so funny, because they…were basically saying the thing that they’re not supposed to say, which is that, I know we love immigrants and we’re sanctuary cities, but we’re all full up right now.”

He added, “[E]ven Canada has restrictions.” And stated that “It’s amazing that so many issues that you talk about, if people were just not hateful toward each other and could do grand bargains like they used to…there’s got to be something in between they’re all rapists and come one, come all. And there is.”

